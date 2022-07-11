Is New York State Sending $1500 Gas Rebate Checks?

Over the past couple of years during the pandemic, people have gotten their fair share of relief checks from the government. Have you seen lately that there is a gas rebate check on the way? Is it real?

We dug around after seeing posts about it because it seemed too good to be true. $1,500 for gas would undoubtedly be an incredible boost for everyone with gas prices at an all-time high.

True or False: New York State Sending $1500 Gas Rebate Checks

What is phishing? According to the New York State cyber security website:

Phishing is an attempt by an individual or group to solicit personal information from unsuspecting users by masquerading as a trustworthy entity. Online scammers will pose as legitimate businesses, organizations, or individuals.

We are mid-summer and for those of us who drive often are still feeling the pain of gas prices. Even though the price per gallon has gone down a bit, anything over $4 per gallon seems extreme. Why is it that prices seem to climb so fast but drop so slowly? Regardless of the prices, beware of the scam.

