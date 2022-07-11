A wild scene at the Onondaga County Courthouse in Syracuse on Monday as a man charged in a fatal hit and run accident was attacked and knocked unconscious by the victim's brother, according to reports.

Kadarriel Lavender was making a court appearance in connection with the October 2021 fatal incident that killed 33-year-old Michael Hawthorne of Syracuse. Inside the courtroom, Hawthorne's brother - who has not been officially identified as of this posting - allegedly approached Lavender and launched an attack, punching him more than a dozen times, leaving him unconscious on the courtroom floor, according to Syracuse.com.

Security was finally able to intervene and ultimately Hawthorne's brother was led away in handcuffs and is expected to face charges.

Lavender, 37, of Syracuse would be treated by paramedics at the scene. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The report said prosecutor Frank Pelosi did not name the individual who attacked Lavender but did say he was one of the victim's brothers.

The chaos delayed other court proceedings this morning.

The fatal accident that killed Hawthorne occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the morning of October 3, 2021. Police have said Hawthorne was riding a dirt bike on East Colvin Street when he was struck by an automobile near South State Street.

The incident resulted in charges against Lavender of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, running a red light and unlicensed operation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. Any charges mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

