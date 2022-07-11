Remsen Man Dies After Falling Into Herkimer County Lake
A Remsen man has died after falling into Woodhull Lake in Herkimer County.
Town of Webb Police responded to the Woodhull Lake boat landing at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon following a report of a body in the water.
Old Forge fire and ambulance and State Forest Rangers also responded.
The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Walter Kaczor.
His body was found about a mile-and-a-half from the boat dock.
Webb Police say Kaczor owned a camp on the lake with water access only and had been fishing on the dock that morning.
Police believe Kaczor, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, snagged a log with his fishing pole and accidentally fell into the water while trying to free the line.
Kaczor was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted at a later date by the Herkimer County Coroner's Office.