Remsen Man Dies After Falling Into Herkimer County Lake

A Remsen man has died after falling into Woodhull Lake in Herkimer County.

Town of Webb Police responded to the Woodhull Lake boat landing at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon following a report of a body in the water.

Old Forge fire and ambulance and State Forest Rangers also responded.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Walter Kaczor.

His body was found about a mile-and-a-half from the boat dock.

Webb Police say Kaczor owned a camp on the lake with water access only and had been fishing on the dock that morning.

Police believe Kaczor, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, snagged a log with his fishing pole and accidentally fell into the water while trying to free the line.

Kaczor was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted at a later date by the Herkimer County Coroner's Office.

