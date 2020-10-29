The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents here in the Utica-Rome area to renew expired registrations by the upcoming deadline.

In March, deadlines to renew registrations, inspections and non-driver IDs were extended due to the coronavirus pandemic via executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo. That deadline was pushed to November 3rd 2020.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is remind those who need to renew registration, that you can do so online anytime. In addition to renewing online or by mail, a limited number of in-office reservations are available for customers who must renew in person.

How To Register A Vehicle In New York

Step 1) You have to make sure to get your vehicle insured. You must register your vehicle at the DMV within 180 days of the effective date on your insurance ID card.

Step 2) Gather the required documents. You can see what documents you need to register when you complete the DMV’s Document Guide for a full checklist of the correct proofs of identification and other documents you need before you come to a DMV office.

Step 3) Before you submit your required documents to the DMV, make copies of all your documents before submitting them to DMV for processing.

Step 4) Get these documents from the DMV: The DMV will give (or mail within 1-2 weeks) these documents when you register:

- 1 or 2 vehicle plates (unless you transfer a registration from another vehicle registered in New York)

- registration window sticker

- registration document

- 10-day inspection extension sticker (if you did not get the vehicle from a New York State auto dealer)"

You can read more online here.