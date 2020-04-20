New York Reopens Golf Courses and Marinas with Limitations

New York has reopened some golf courses and marinas, with restrictions.

As part of New York State's PAUSE, golf courses and marinas were deemed to be non-essential, leaving Central New Yorkers with less options for recreation.

Late last week, Empire State Development, changed its guidance with regard to both golf courses and marinas - loosening restrictions on use.

Private golf courses may not have staff on the course, except for groundskeepers, but "may permit individuals access to the property so long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided." According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the governor's office says both public and private courses are able to open under this guidance.

Under current guidelines, the state permits "parks and other open public spaces, except playgrounds and other areas of congregation where social distancing cannot be abided."

Marinas, boatyards and recreational marine manufacturers can open for personal use as long as they adhere to social distancing rules by keeping at least 6 feet apart at all times. Boat rentals are not permitted.