New York Gas Prices Up One Cent

The average price for a gallon of gas in New York state is up one-cent this week to $2.26.

In the Utica-Rome area, the average price is $2.29 a gallon.

According to AAA Northeast’s latest survey, today’s price is four cents higher than a month ago and 63 cents cheaper than in July of last year.

New York's average is 7 cents higher than the national average.

“During the last month, demand has averaged about 8.6 million barrels per day nationally while gasoline supplies have steadily declined,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public Affairs. “Week by week, we are seeing mostly regional fluctuation at the pump based on gasoline supply and demand.”

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Utica $2.29 $2.27 $2.24 $2.85 Connecticut $2.20 $2.19 $2.10 $2.90 New Jersey $2.19 $2.18 $2.11 $2.82 Pennsylvania $2.43 $2.44 $2.35 $2.92

*Prices as of July 20, 2020