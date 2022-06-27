Gas Prices Are Down Again This Week In New York

Gas prices in New York state have fallen this week

According to AAA Northeast’s latest survey, New York is averaging $4.95 a gallon, which is down 5 cents from last week.

Today’s price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.80 higher that June of last year.

New York’s average is 6 cents higher that the national average.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $4.96 a gallon, down two cents from last week.

Utica-Rome drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon a year ago.

AAA says a drop in the global price of oil helped the national average for a gallon of gas to fall for a second week to land at $4.89, while economic fears of a potential global recession leading to less demand for oil dropped the price to around $107 per barrel, down from $110 last week.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. "The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further."

AAA Northeast’s June 27 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 9 cents lower than last week, averaging a gallon.

Today’s national average price is 30 cents higher than a month ago and $1.80 higher than this day last year.

