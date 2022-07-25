Gas Prices In New York Take Another Fall, Down 12 Cents This Week
Gas prices in New York State have now gone down for six consecutive weeks, including a 12 cent drop this week.
According to the latest survey from AAA Northeast, New York’s current average price of $4.57 a gallon is 39 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.38 higher than last July.
New York’s average price is 22 cents higher than the national average.
In the Utica-Rome area, the average price is $4.75 a gallon, down 7 cents from last week and 22 cents less than a month ago.
The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14.
AAA says nationally, lackluster demand for gas and lower oil prices have led to pump prices falling again, down 17 cents since last week to $4.35.
A spokesperson says the steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel.
“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets as they enjoy fuel prices down 11% since their peak in mid-June,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall in the near-term, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”
Here are the average regional gas prices for this week.
Current Price*
One Week Ago
One Month Ago
One Year Ago
New York State
$4.57
$4.69
$4.96
$3.19
Utica, NY
$4.75
$4.82
$4.97
$3.24
Massachusetts
$4.52
$4.63
$4.94
$3.02
Connecticut
$4.38
$4.45
$4.88
$3.15
Pennsylvania
$4.55
$4.67
$4.96
$3.25
*Prices as of July 25, 2022
You can get up-to-date fuel price information at. AAA Gas Prices.