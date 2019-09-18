New York First in Nation to Officially Ban Sale of Flavored E-Cigarettes

New York is the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in an effort to curb the use among children.

The vote by the Public Health and Health Planning Council bans the sale of virtually every flavor of vape liquid except menthol and tobacco.

"It is undeniable that vaping companies are deliberately using flavors like bubblegum, Captain Crunch and cotton candy to get young people hooked on e-cigarettes - it's a public health crisis and it ends today," Governor Cuomo said. "New York is not waiting for the federal government to act."

The New York Daily News reports that the New York Vapor Association says the ban is likely to choke vape shops across the state, which they describe as "mom and pop" shops.

The ban comes as vaping-related illnesses and even deaths are on the rise across the state. Vape use continues to increase among school-aged children.

"Flavors are largely responsible for the dramatic increase in use of e-cigarettes by youth and are a principal reason that youth initiate and maintain e-cigarette use. According to Department of Health data, nearly 40 percent of 12th grade students and 27 percent of high school students in New York State are now using e-cigarettes, and this increase is largely driven by flavored e-liquids," reads a release from the Governor's office.

What do you think? Is this a reasonable step to protect children in Central New York?