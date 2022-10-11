3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States

If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States.

My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.

Whether you’re looking for a ski lover’s paradise, a historic spot that’s still near a major metropolis, or a remote waterfront retreat, you’ll find it on this list."

Here in Upstate New York, we know that winter can seem like a never-ending season. It may seem to last six months.

Drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket."

So which towns made the list of 20? Here's what we have and their ranking:

10) Lake George, New York

Average Winter Temperature: 25.5 °F

Winter Season: 3.3 months

Snowfall: 63 inches"

Lake George is just a short drive from the Capital Region and can lead to a beautiful escape for many New Yorkers.

7) Lake Placid, New York

Average Winter Temperature: 21.5 °F

Winter Season: 3.3 months

Snowfall: 102.4"

The Olympic Capital of America is just a few hour drive from Utica into the Adirondacks.

4) Ellicottville, New York

Average Winter Temperature: 27.5 °F

Winter Season: 3.3 months

Snowfall: 105.5 inches"

Ellicottville was the highest ranking New York town on the list. It came in at number 4 overall. The state forests and mountains surrounding this town promote outdoor adventure. Allegheny National Forest is a great place in the winter to take up skiing.

Who came in at number one on this list?

1) Stockholm, Wisconsin

Average Winter Temperature: 23 °F

Winter Season: 4 months

Snowfall: 42 inches"

Stockholm came in at number one. Stockholm offers plenty of shops, dining, lodging, antique shops, art galleries, artisan furniture, a performing arts center, and a winery and cidery.

You can read the full list here.

