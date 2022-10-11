3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States
If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States.
My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.
Whether you’re looking for a ski lover’s paradise, a historic spot that’s still near a major metropolis, or a remote waterfront retreat, you’ll find it on this list."
Here in Upstate New York, we know that winter can seem like a never-ending season. It may seem to last six months.
Drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket."
So which towns made the list of 20? Here's what we have and their ranking:
10) Lake George, New York
Average Winter Temperature: 25.5 °F
Winter Season: 3.3 months
Snowfall: 63 inches"
Lake George is just a short drive from the Capital Region and can lead to a beautiful escape for many New Yorkers.
7) Lake Placid, New York
Average Winter Temperature: 21.5 °F
Winter Season: 3.3 months
Snowfall: 102.4"
The Olympic Capital of America is just a few hour drive from Utica into the Adirondacks.
4) Ellicottville, New York
Average Winter Temperature: 27.5 °F
Winter Season: 3.3 months
Snowfall: 105.5 inches"
Ellicottville was the highest ranking New York town on the list. It came in at number 4 overall. The state forests and mountains surrounding this town promote outdoor adventure. Allegheny National Forest is a great place in the winter to take up skiing.
Who came in at number one on this list?
1) Stockholm, Wisconsin
Average Winter Temperature: 23 °F
Winter Season: 4 months
Snowfall: 42 inches"
Stockholm came in at number one. Stockholm offers plenty of shops, dining, lodging, antique shops, art galleries, artisan furniture, a performing arts center, and a winery and cidery.
You can read the full list here.