Major TV Network Casting Syracuse Area Cougars Who Date Young Vibrant Men
A major TV network and studio is currently casting for a new series that films in November. They are searching for Syracuse area women who date younger men.
According to a post on the Syracuse CraigsList page, this network is searching for cougars. They posted specifically in the Syracuse page, but would take women from Utica, Rome, Rochester, and all over New York:
Casting beautiful single moms in their 40s or 50s that tends to date younger men & hav a handsome single son in his 20s - if cast they will star on the entire season and get to take a trip to Costa Rica (must have a passport)
The posting goes on to explain that you would get paid weekly for filming. The show is slated to begin airing in the spring, COVID compliant (must be vaccinated)
Please submit a photo of mom & son, along with your ages and any available social media"
You can read more on this job posting here.
If you live in the City of Rome New York and have always wanted to host an exchange student in your home, now is your chance.
Currently Erika Metott is looking for an outgoing, fun, loving family with kids that would like to take part in hosting a young girl from Switzerland. Meet Cloe, your potential adopted daughter.
Cloe comes from a very small town and would like to experience living in a larger city. Currently she is looking for a home in the Rome area. Does this sound like something you could do? If so, read more here.