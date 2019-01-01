New Year’s Day Power Outages Reported Across Mohawk Valley

More than 9,000 National Grid customers in Oneida and Herkimer Counties are without power this morning due to several outages across the Mohawk Valley.

Some of the affected areas include portions of Whitesboro, Yorkville, Westmoreland, Clark Mills, Marcy, Oriskany and Herkimer.

It is not know the exact cause of the outages at this time, but high winds gusts swept across the Mohawk Valley shortly before many outages were reported. This is a Wind Advisory continuing until noon today, with the potential for gusts of upto 50 mph.

The utility company estimates it will have power restored to most Oneida and Herkimer County customer by 10:15 this morning.