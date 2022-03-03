When is Enchanted Forest Water Safari Opening For Summer 2022?

With all the cold we've been experiencing, it only makes sense to reminisce on some warm weather memories that we've made in the past that we'll continue to make in the future.

2020 and 2021 were rough years for New York's largest water theme park. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Enchanted Forest Water Safari remained closed for 2020 and was able to re-open in 2021 to introduce the new water rides they were prepared for everyone to experience in 2020. They did, however, have certain rules and regulations that they were expected to follow throughout the season.

Let's get to the facts, Water Safari is a huge summer staple for our area. Here's some good news: we found when they're opening for the Summer of 2022 season. Grab your calendar now so you can start planning when to make your yearly trip.

It's official.

According to the park calendar, the season begins on June 15, 2022 - opening at 10AM and closing for the day ay 4PM. Hours for the remainder of the season depend on the month and day.

Live on their website, you can even purchase your season passes for the summer and rent a cabana for the day(s) of your choice.

I know I'm looking forward to heading back there this year. I wasn't able to make the trip last summer so you know it's already on my list of things to do now that things are even closer to getting back to normal. I can't wait to try the new slides.

What's your favorite part about Water Safari? Let us know inside our station app.

