New TiK Tok Lug Nut ‘Prank’ is not Funny and it Could be Deadly

This is not a funny new Tik Tok challenge, this is illegal, criminal and someone could die from it.

Another social media challenge pushing the limits, this one loosening lug nuts on the wheels of cars. Police are warning people of this dangerous trend and there have been a couple of instances of wheels falling off vehicles while they are being driven. Luckily, so far, there haven't been any injuries from this dangerous trend.

Not only is this Tik Tok prank dangerous it can also damage the vehicle when the wheel comes off. Everything from broken wheel studs to damaged brake rotors can be the result of missing lug nuts.

By the way, tampering with someone's car is illegal and could result in fines and even jail time.

In the meantime, check your lug nuts from time to time to make sure they are tight and if you're driving your vehicle and feel something isn't right, pull off and check before driving more.

Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books

25 Ways You Know You're From Upstate New York When...