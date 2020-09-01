Tik Tok is a popular app for kids and adults in Central New York, but in addition to viral dance moves, it has given rise to a deadly "challenge" that cost one teen her life. Consider this a warning to Utica-Rome parents.

A 15-year-old girl in Oklahoma died after trying the "Benadryl Challenge". The objective of the challenge is to hallucinate or "trip out" after taking 15 or more doses of the over-the-counter allergy medication.

Unfortunately, that dose can lead to a lethal overdose, which is what claimed the life of the teen.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to News10, three teens in Texas were hospitalized for trying the same challenge in May.

Scott Schaeffer, director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information says “Large doses of Benadryl can cause seizures and, particularly, problems with the heart. The heart tends to go out of rhythm and not pump blood effectively.”

This is why it's so important for parents to be aware of what their children are doing on social media - and have those tough conversations about what they're viewing on platforms like Tik Tok.

It's not the first time teens have put themselves in harm's way trying a social media challenge. In 2018, kids were taking the "Tide Pod Challenge" - eating Tide Pods - prompting 2 New York lawmakers to call for warning labels to be placed on the packaging.