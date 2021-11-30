Can You and Your Pup Complete The ADK-9 Challenge?

You see it on social media every single year. Many people love visiting the Adirondacks not only because of how beautiful of a place it is, but because it's an amazing place to feel a sense of adventure.

Here's something for you if you love hiking in the Adirondacks and love being able to go through the experience with your best friend, AKA your dog, there's a challenge that the two of you can take on together.

The ADK-9 is a challenge created by Liverpool resident Phil Galuppi. It consists of 9 dog friendly hikes in the Adirondacks not only so you can spend some special time together, but so you can explore different areas of the Adirondacks that are beautiful, but less explored.

Here's the peaks part of the challenge:

The 9 Peaks

Bartonville Mountain - Brant Lake, NY - 1,380ft - 1.3 miles round-trip

Baxter Mountain - Keene, NY - 2,440ft - 2.3 miles round-trip

Buck Mountain - Lake George, NY - 2,333ft - 4.3 miles round-trip

Castle Rock - Blue Mountain Lake, NY - 2,448ft - 3.4 miles round-trip

Floodwood Mountain - Saranac Lake, NY - 2,304ft - 3.4 miles round-trip

Jay Mountain - Jay, NY - 3,600ft - 8.0 miles round trip (full ridge), 5.0 miles round-trip to the lookout

Moxham Mountian - Minerva, NY - 2,352ft - 5.5 miles round-trip

Mt. Van Hoevenberg - Lake Placid, NY - 2,940ft - 4.4 miles round-trip

Silver Lake Mountain - Ausable Forks, NY - 2,372ft - 1.9 miles round trip

You can do all of these hikes unofficially, or, you can sign up for the official challenge after completing all nine peaks and you'll be an ADK-9 finisher. You can send in $10 and you'll get some swag in the mail in honor of your completion.

Is this something you can see yourself and your canine doing when the weather gets nice again? Let us know on our station app - maybe we'll join you.

