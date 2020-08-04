New Movie Filmed in Syracuse Hits Netflix, Gets Rave Reviews

If you've been spending all of quarantine parked in front of your TV and you've officially reached the end of Netflix, never fear! There's a new rom-com to check out and it was filmed right here in Central New York.

Banana Split is an R-rated romantic comedy starring Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato and Dylan Sprouse. The storyline follows the friendship of two teenage girls over the course of a summer. There's only one problem: one of them is dating the other's ex.

Since its debut on Netflix, the movie has garnered a lot of positive reviews online, including one from Twitter user Ella Rossi, who praises its portrayal of the girls' friendship.

Banana Split also received high marks on Rotten Tomatoes, with a Tomatometer score of 88% and an audience score of 61%.

Possibly the coolest part of the whole movie is the fact that it was largely filmed in Syracuse, according to IMDb. Some further digging by Syracuse.com reveals that scenes were filmed in December of 2017 at Heid's in Liverpool, Palace Theater in Eastwood, a private residence on Segwick Drive in Syracuse, a Central New York bowling alley and, of course, Syracuse Studios, also known as the former A.V. Zogg Middle School. According to Syracuse.com, the film is set in California, so due to the harsh Central New York winters, some outdoor scenes in the movie were actually filmed in Los Angeles.

Banana Split is now on Netflix and has been gaining popularity since its debut, even briefly hopping into the streaming service's Top 10. If you decide to give the film a try, you'll have to watch out for any Central New York landmarks!