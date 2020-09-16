New Mountain Dew Cocktail Coming to Red Lobster

Okay, Mountain Dew and Red Lobster fans, your ship has finally come in. Starting this month at the three Red Lobster locations in New Hartford and Syracuse (and everywhere else nationwide), you can order a special cocktail featuring your favorite soft drink.

Red Lobster just announced they're adding a Mountain Dew Margarita to their menu. It's called the DEW Garita. As you can see, it looks just as bright green as you'd expect from the popular soda maker, and there's some red salt on the rim.

According to the folks at Delish.com, the DEW Garita is the first official cocktail made with Mountain Dew and will debut at select Red Lobster locations this month, then be available at all Red Lobsters nationwide by the end of 2020.

Red Lobster feels the carbonated cocktail will pair perfectly with their famous cheddar bay biscuits.

"Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities,” said Nelson Griffin, the Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Red Lobster. He added this in an official company press release: “The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come."

Mountain Dew was originally invented in the '40s as a mixer for alcoholic drinks. Red Lobster was founded in 1968. There are now over 700 locations worldwide.