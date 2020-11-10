Finally, something for the "hard to find gift" person on your list. We all have at least one who has everything they need or doesn't have a hobby or any interests. Here's the solution, Red Lobster gift boxes filled with Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

What could top a holiday-themed gift box full of those one-of-kind fluffy biscuits? How about delivery? Beginning November 16, you can order them from the "To Go" menu under the Biscuits & Extras section at Red Lobster.com. The limited-edition gift box will only be "while supplies last," so you may not want to wait very long.

With all the new guidelines and COVID-19 protocols, Red Lobster is even offering Holiday Party Platters for delivery or pickup. Two options are available:

Chilled Holiday Seafood Platter – Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp, Chilled Split Maine Lobster Tails and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with cocktail sauce and lemons.

Shrimp Lover’s Holiday Platter – Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and Crispy Shrimp. Served with piña colada sauce, cocktail sauce and spicy Dragon sauce.

Heck, who needs to give them as a gift? Gift yourself for the next virtual conference call or zoom meeting. Here's more information on the gift boxes and how to order.