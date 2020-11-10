Need a Unique Gift? How About a Box of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Finally, something for the "hard to find gift" person on your list. We all have at least one who has everything they need or doesn't have a hobby or any interests. Here's the solution, Red Lobster gift boxes filled with Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
What could top a holiday-themed gift box full of those one-of-kind fluffy biscuits? How about delivery? Beginning November 16, you can order them from the "To Go" menu under the Biscuits & Extras section at Red Lobster.com. The limited-edition gift box will only be "while supplies last," so you may not want to wait very long.
With all the new guidelines and COVID-19 protocols, Red Lobster is even offering Holiday Party Platters for delivery or pickup. Two options are available:
- Chilled Holiday Seafood Platter – Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp, Chilled Split Maine Lobster Tails and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with cocktail sauce and lemons.
- Shrimp Lover’s Holiday Platter – Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and Crispy Shrimp. Served with piña colada sauce, cocktail sauce and spicy Dragon sauce.
Heck, who needs to give them as a gift? Gift yourself for the next virtual conference call or zoom meeting. Here's more information on the gift boxes and how to order.