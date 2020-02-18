Red Lobster Changes Policy On To-Go Cheddar Bay Biscuits

One of the best things about going to Red Lobster is their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. They are still unlimited in the actual restaurant, but for those who enjoy takeout the limit has always been two biscuits per entree on your to-go order.

Sometimes that's not enough--and now there is a solution. Per Brand Eating, if you like them that much you can still get more than two if you order out. Now, you can purchase additional biscuits by the dozen or half dozen with your order.

A statement from Red Lobster notes:

We want to set the record straight. Despite rumors to the contrary, Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are in fact unlimited for our dine-in guests. Obviously, due to the nature of To Go and delivery orders, there is a limit to how many we include in the bag, which is two per entrée with the option to add more to your order for a small fee.

So be ready to spend a little extra on biscuits if you order out. OR...just order out with someone else who really loves lobster and won't eat their biscuits.