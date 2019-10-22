To celebrate 30 years, new lights and a 5K run through Lights on the Lake have been added this year.

Get ready for the holiday season by running through Lights on the Lake in the first 5k Sunday, November 17th. The race kicks off at Onondaga Lake Park, before sunrise, at 6:30. The race will start at the Marina Parking Lot within Onondaga Lake Park and is being capped at 750 runners. You can sign up at lightsonthelake.com.

Take a 2 mile drive through, a twinkling fantasy forest, colorful arches, a larger than life Land of Oz and the fairytale grand finale. New lights this year include a toy workshop, railroad cars, reindeer barn, hummingbirds and butterflies according to Syracuse.com.

Lights on the Lake opens Thursday, November 14 and runs through Sunday, January 5th from 5-10pm. You can get a walking preview Tuesday, November 12th or bring your pet for the Lights on the Lake Dog Walk Wednesday, November 13th.

Tickets are $10 Monday through Thursday per car; $20 Friday through Sunday per car.