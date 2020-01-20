Syracuse Firefighters Rescue Woman from Onondaga Creek

It was a frightening Sunday for one woman in Syracuse after she fell through the ice on Onondaga Creek and began to sink beneath the surface.

The Syracuse Fire Department and two members of Syracuse Police rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon and were able to extend a rope to the woman and pull her from the freezing water. In a press release, SFD said firefighters then carried the woman to the ambulance and she was transported to the hospital. Although that's all the details that have been released at this point, they said the woman was conscious.

If any good can come from this scary incident, it's that frozen-over lakes and rivers are not always safe. Be careful when you're out enjoying winter activities and don't go on an icy surface that doesn't seem stable.