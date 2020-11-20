New Hartford Teens and Skating Club Collect Food to Benefit Hope House

A group of New Hartford teens decided to give back this holiday season by organizing a food drive for Utica's Hope House.

The New Hartford Skating Club organized a food drive to benefit Hope House in Utica. The drive, spearheaded by Caitlin Cieri, Gabby McConeghy, and Hannah Sherman, collected over 75 pounds of food for the non-profit.

The organization has always conducted fundraisers and other events to support not just the club's efforts, but to enable kids from all over to experience the fun of figure skating.

Credit: Beth McConeghy - A small portion of the food collected.

This year, instead of a fund raiser, the club decided to direct their efforts toward supporting the less fortunate.

The club isn't planning to stop with their successful food drive. Their next effort will be a coat drive for local shelters.

The New Hartford Skating Club offers ice skating lessons to kids aged preschool to adult. Annually, the club hosts a large skating competition in January, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic. The club is still offering Learn To Skate classes starting January 10th. Registration is available on their website: scnh.org

Good job to these young ladies and the rest of the club for making the holidays a little brighter for those in need.