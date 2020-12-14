New Hartford Funeral Home Seeks Donations For Hope House Of Utica
New Hartford's Friedel, Williams and Edmunds Funeral home is asking for your help with getting donations for the Hope House of Utica.
They posted the news on Facebook explaining that The Hope House is in need of the following items.
Any nonperishable items:
Canned Meats
Peanut Butter
Jelly (no glass)
Canned or Dry Soups
Canned Stews and Chili
Canned Pasta
Canned Vegetables and Fruits
Canned Pasta (Spaghetti “O’s”)
Hot and Cold Cereals
Rice
Cake Mixes
Pancake Mix
Powdered Milk
Packaged Pasta (Macaroni & Cheese, etc.)
Juice Boxes
Canned Juices
Canned Beans
Baby Diapers
Also, the Hope House is looking for hats, gloves, mittens, coats, blankets, and hand/foot Warmers
You can drop off any of the items at their outside drop box in New Hartford at 13 Oxford Road between 8am and 4pm Monday-Friday. If those times don’t work, please call ahead and they will meet you.
Friedel, Williams and Edmunds will be collecting donations through December 21st.
