New Hartford Funeral Home Seeks Donations For Hope House Of Utica

New Hartford's Friedel, Williams and Edmunds Funeral home is asking for your help with getting donations for the Hope House of Utica.

They posted the news on Facebook explaining that The Hope House is in need of the following items.

Any nonperishable items:

 Canned Meats

 Peanut Butter

 Jelly (no glass)

 Canned or Dry Soups

 Canned Stews and Chili

 Canned Pasta

 Canned Vegetables and Fruits

 Canned Pasta (Spaghetti “O’s”)

 Hot and Cold Cereals

 Rice

 Cake Mixes

 Pancake Mix

 Powdered Milk

 Packaged Pasta (Macaroni & Cheese, etc.)

 Juice Boxes

 Canned Juices

 Canned Beans

 Baby Diapers

Also, the Hope House is looking for hats, gloves, mittens, coats, blankets, and hand/foot Warmers

You can drop off any of the items at their outside drop box in New Hartford at 13 Oxford Road between 8am and 4pm Monday-Friday. If those times don’t work, please call ahead and they will meet you.

Friedel, Williams and Edmunds will be collecting donations through December 21st.

