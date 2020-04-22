New Hartford Teen Hosts Virtual Musical Theater Workshops for Kids

Broadway may be shut down right now, but if you've got a song in your heart, a New Hartford teen is going to help you express it.

Maggie Stephens is well known to fans of musical theater in New Hartford. Her talents have been featured in many musicals, and she's headed to school as the next step in pursuing a career in professional musical theater.

Maggie has performed at the renowned Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, and has performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. "I have always wanted to teach a musical theater class. I'm so excited to pass my passion to kids and their families. I can’t wait to start!"

Credit: Maggie Stephens

Maggie is hosting 'Virtual Musical Theater' for kids and families, ages 6 and up. It's a great way to turn your living room into a Broadway stage and learn to sign, dance, and perform.

You can join in every Wednesday, from 10:30am-11:00am (a great break from online schoolwork) on Maggie's Virtual Musical Theater Facebook page.

Each week, Maggie will let you know what the week's theme is, and even if you can't join in live, the videos will be posted for families to enjoy anytime.

This week (April 22), the "theme is “Matilda”. Based on Roald Dahl’s cherished novel, the story centers on Matilda, a 5-year-old girl with mind-control abilities, who loves reading, and overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, especially the mean Miss Trunchbull! We’ll be dancing to a song called “Revolting Children”, a song that causes Matilda and her classmates to rise up against Miss Trunchbull’s bullying and show her who’s boss."