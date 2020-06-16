New App Connects You With Another Dog Lover

Love dogs? Here is your chance to find a perfect match!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How many dating/social Apps have you tried before that just don't meet your satisfaction? Perhaps there is a deal breaker that you have and it has blocked you from that perfect connection? There are two types of people. Those who love dogs and those who really love dogs!!

The new App is called 'Dig' and offers five potential matches every day. Users can choose whether to dig, really dig, or pass. Once two people 'dig" each other, the app suggests dog-friendly locations for the perfect first date.