Do you need a hand around the house? Need a hand with school work? You can buy a "haunted" hand in Rome on Facebook Marketplace.

For $20, you could own this hand:

plastic hand that’s definitely not haunted, totally fine to own"

That ad doesn't sound sketchy at all right?

Random plastic hands aren't the only haunted things you can grab on the marketplace this week either.