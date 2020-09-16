WATCH: New York Police Department Rescues Puppy Trapped in Recliner

A New York dog got himself into a predicament that required a police department to get him out. Has something like this ever happened in Utica or Rome?

If you have a dog, you know they sometimes get themselves into sticky situations. It's not often though, that you need to call the fire department to get them out of it. Our dog gets herself stuck under our back deck all the time - but it only takes some tugging and pulling to get her out.

Bucky, a 9-month-old Labrador retriever who lives in downstate NY, was doing a little exploring this week when he got his head stuck in a recliner. He was stuck in there so precariously, Bucky's owners had to get some professional help: the Ramapo Police Department.

Fortunately, the story ends well for Bucky. He was set free by the police department, and went on his merry way - seemingly oblivious to the kerfuffle he created. So basically, he's a dog.

