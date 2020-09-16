Potential For Frost Coming Up This Weekend- Utica and Rome Area

The National Weather Service is reporting that Central New York could see some potential frost coming up this weekend.

A Cold Canadian high pressure system will bring the potential for frost Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night. At this time Saturday night into early Sunday morning appears to be the coldest period, with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s expected.

The National Weather Service is advising you to plan to protect cold sensitive vegetation during this timeframe if possible.

Farmer’s Almanac Calls for Cold, White Winter with Possible Late Season Blizzard

If you love a cold and snowy winter, you’re going to love the Farmer's Almanac forecast prediction for central New York and the northern half of the country.

The Farmer's Almanac long-range forecast is calling for a cold winter with normal to below-normal temperatures in areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest, westward through the Northern and Central Plains, and Rockies.

Remember last year’s winter in the Northeast? This year the Farmer's Almanac prediction is very different, with the possibility of a blizzard hitting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states during the second week of February. This storm may bring up to 1-2 feet of snow.

The Farmer's Almanac prediction isn't much different than the Old Farmer's Almanac, that calls for a colder, snowier winter than last season. "The coldest periods will be in mid-December and mid-January, with the snowiest periods in mid-December, early January, and early to mid-March."

The National Weather Service is also predicting warm fall weather for most of the Northeast.