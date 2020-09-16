Rome Boy With Cerebral Palsy Reunited With Family Dog

This news will put a smile on your face- The Waterman Family of Rome has been reunited with its 4-year-old labradoodle, Tia.

Tia is the family pup to two 13-year-old twins Andrew and William Waterman. Tia has been a constant companion to Andrew, who has cerebral palsy. Andrew's Mom Shelley says that Tia always sits or lays with Andrew and he was lost without her.

This family pup went missing Saturday, September 5th after a series of fireworks scared her away.

The Rome Sentinel reports that Tia was found on Saturday, September 12th approximately two miles from the family’s home. Each day while Tia was missing, members of the family would go out looking for any sign of their missing canine family member.

When they found the labradoodle, Tia was very skinny, dehydrated, and all four paws were worn raw, Shelley said. The dog’s wounds were treated and bandaged, and she has been recovering well since being found.

The family is extremely grateful for the help and support it has received from the community here in Central New York in helping to track down the missing pet.

The Missing Animal Response Network says that there are six major factors that influence the distances that a lost dog will travel: Temperament, Circumstances, Weather, Terrain, Appearance and Population Density.

A dog that bolts in panic due to fireworks or thunder will take off at a blind run and can run for several miles, the organization adds.

For additional information, including tips on finding lost dogs, you can read these online anytime.