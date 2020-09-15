Governor Cuomo Responds to Reports: Won’t Ban Trick or Treating

Governor Cuomo is responding to reports he plans to ban trick or treating in New York. Cuomo says he won't cancel Halloween.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In an interview on News 12 Long Island, Governor Cuomo says "I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Cuomo said. “I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood. I’m not going to do that.” Comments were reported in a tweet by the News 12 anchor, Tara Joyce.

Earlier this week, the Niagara Reporter quoted a "high-ranking Democratic lawmaker" who said the Governor "plans to cancel trick-or-treating across the state at the end of September or first week of October." The source says the Governor would use "any new development" to instigate such a move.

News 12 reports the Governor will not ban trick or treating for kids.

This is good news for parents in the Mohawk Valley, where reports of the potential cancellation were met with criticism and disappointment.

[H/T Syracuse.com: Cuomo says he won’t ban trick-or-treating amid coronavirus]