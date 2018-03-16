National Grid Announces Rate Hike That Will Impact CNY

National Grid has announced a rate hike that will impact delivery fees for Upstate New York and CNY.

CNY Central reports that New York regulators have approved an agreement that would raise prices for customers over the next three years. The agreement will take effect April 1st.

In the first year, customers electricity bill will increase by 3% or $2 a month while their natural gas bill will increase 2% or $1 a month, National Grid said."

According to National Grid, this agreement only impacts delivery prices.

BONUS VIDEO