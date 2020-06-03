NASA Tracking Stadium-sized Asteroid Heading Towards Earth

Because 2020 hasn't been crazy enough, NASA is tracking five asteroids heading toward Earth over the next few days, with one the size of a stadium.

According to WMBF News, NASA's asteroid watch is currently watching the largest of the five currently being tracked is 1,100 feet wide, roughly the size of a stadium.

It’s expected to be nearest to the Earth on June 6. However, it’s not supposed to be a threat, as the closest it’s projected to get is 3.16 million miles away. The other four asteroids don’t look to impact Earth either.

Three are the size of an airplane, and the fourth the size of a house. The latter will get the closest at 1.83 million miles from the Earth on Wednesday.

What Is Asteroid Watch?

The Asteroid Watch Widget tracks asteroids and comets that will make relatively close approaches to Earth. The Widget displays the date of closest approach, approximate object diameter, relative size and distance from Earth for each encounter.

Was There A Small Explosion Over The Skies In Syracuse?

On the Syracuse subreddit of Reddit, one poster explained how her and her husband saw an explosion in the sky on May 24th 2020 around 10:30PM:

So my husband and I were outside last night having a bonfire and I was enjoying the amazing view of the stars. Every few minutes we were able to see satellites wonder across the sky. At one point I saw what I thought was a satellite but quickly realized it was probably a plane because it was lower and had some blinking color. But the color wasn’t a consistent flashing you’d see in most planes. So I continued to watch. As it’s path curved, it let off pops of bright light and then exploded. My husband and I then watched the small bright ball drop and disappear...."

The poster asked advice on what it could have been. The explosion was reported to have moved from the North to South East in the sky. Many others commented that it could be a meteor, or other pieces of space junk burning through out atmosphere.