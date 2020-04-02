MWPAI First Fridays Happy Hour Goes Live Online This Week

Covid-19 can't cancel the arts in Central New York.

If you've experienced the First Fridays Happy Hours at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, you'll enjoy the twist on that event this week. And if you've never been to a First Friday, now's a perfect time to try it--from the comfort of your own home. The party's on as First Fridays Happy Hour goes online this week. Just go to facebook.com/MWPAI for the live stream at 6 PM Friday, April 3rd..

All the elements that make First Fridays Happy Hours such great events will still be there. Nate Gross will provide live music, there'll be a gallery talk titled "Celebrating Suffrage, Women Artists Connecting across Centuries" by Mary Murray, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, and Handmade Darling will offer craft instruction with "Couch Calligraphy."

Also, the featured cocktail for the evening will be "Paul Klee's Knees," courtesy of Tim Hardiman and The Tailor and The Cook restaurant. Check out the MWPAI Facebook page on Friday for the drink recipe and updates.

Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute is a fine arts center dedicated to serving diverse audiences by advancing the appreciation, understanding, and enjoyment of the arts. Here's their website.

