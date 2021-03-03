Munson-Williams Of Utica Searching For Art Models

The School of Art at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica is seeking fine art models.

So what does modeling include? Modeling for the School of Art involves posing, nude or semi-nude. Semi-nude refers to wearing a bathing suit (bikini for women, Speedo for men).

These models will be used for figure classes in both the Community Arts Education and PrattMWP college programs.

1) Sessions typically run 3 hours and models will be expected to remain in the pose requested by the instructor for an extended period of time.

2) Models may be scheduled for a variety of sessions according to their availability.

According to a post on CraigsList, classes run Monday through Friday and sessions are broken into the following timeframes: 8:30 - 11:30, 9-12 noon, 12:30 - 3:30, 1-4 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Applicants must be punctual, professional, and reliable. All ages (must be over 18 years old) and body types are encouraged to apply. Prior modeling experience is

preferred, but not required. Pay rate is $13/hr. The School of Art cannot guarantee a certain amount of hours per week, month, etc.

Want to apply? All applicants must apply in person at at the reception desk at 503 William St, Utica NY in the School of Art Building. We are open Mon-Fri 9am-4pm.

BECOME A FOOT MODEL IN UTICA

Would you consider becoming a foot model? On the Utica Craigslist gigs page, this job could be for you! The posting is properly titled "**Models Needed**" on CraigsList.

According to the posting, the "employer" will pay for pedicures, and you get to keep the sample shoes and footwear after the shoot.

If this interest you, you can reply to the ad online here. They ask you send foot photos.