A local summertime tradition returns to Utica this week.

The 2022 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Side Walk Art Show kicked off on Tuesday and will run through Sunday, July 17.

The Side Walk Art Show features over 200 works of art done by local artists.

There’s live music every day at 7:00PM.

The Big Ol’ Steamroller Print Invitation is back for its 7th year.

It will take place on Thursday, starting at 10:00AM in the museum parking lot.

25 artists will make large prints under the drum of a 9-ton construction roller from Oneida County Department of Public Works.

And the popular Invitational Car Show takes places on the Fountain Elms Lawn on Sunday, July17 from 10:00AM to 4:00PM.

The show features a wide-range of of antique cars and motorcycles.

While you're there taking in the arts show, in head into the museum for the Norman Rockwell Exhibit.

The Rockwell exhibit will feature more than 50 original artworks, including full-scale oil paintings, photographs, drawings, magazines and tear-sheets.

Included in the exhibition will be all 323 Saturday Evening Post covers that Norman Rockwell illustrated over 47 years, from 1916 to 1963. Admission to the exhibit, which runs through September 18, is just $10 and free from members. The Side Walk Arts Show show hours are 10AM to 9:00PM.

For the complete schedule of events, visit MWPAI.org.

MWPAI was founded in 1919. The Museum of Art features a renowned permanent collection, with paintings by Thomas Cole, Frederic Church and Asher B. Durand, among others.

Enjoy some of the images from this year’s show.

