MWPAI Goes Virtual For 2020 Sidewalk Art Show

The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute 2020 Sidewalk Art Show is online due to COVID-19.

The 2020 Sidewalk Art Show, like many CNY events, including the Remson Barn Festival, is going virtual this year due to the coronavirus. The Museum of Art is currently following New York State Phase Four guidelines with a limited capacity in their buildings, and galleries.

Randys Impeccable by S Fletcher (1)

Find the virtual version of the Sidewalk Art Show on their website at mwpai.org.

The Sidewalk Art Show is a highlight of Munson-Williams' annual Arts Festival, which was this year canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Munson-Williams officials decided to have the Sidewalk Show online in response to several requests from the public. Munson-Williams Director of Performing Arts and Special Events Bob Mortis says:

“When we announced that the Festival was canceled, many people asked if we could somehow still have the Sidewalk Show, and we all think this is a great way to celebrate the creativity and talent in our community while maintaining health and safety standards.”

In addition to the regularly accepted media (paintings, drawings, photographs, prints, computer-generated art, and small sculptures), video, animation, decorative arts, and large-scale painting and sculpture are now included. "Since we have no size constraints for a virtual exhibition," Mortis said, "We decided this year to expand the media accepted."

Urban Sunset by S Nudo

Adirondack Reflections by J DiVenezia