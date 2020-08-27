Multiple Fire Crews Battling Massive Blaze At Charlestown Mall

Updates:

(8/27/2020 at 8:17 a.m.) UFD Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll called into 'First News with Keeler in the Morning.' He says they are dealing with water supply issues with battling the structure. It's a building that shares a city line and county line with Herkimer County. Ingersoll says Frankfort, Schuyler, and Whitesboro departments are on scene assisting. Ingersoll says he expects a long duration operation. The Chief says, "We're setting up to be here for 24 hours and I wouldn't be surprised if we are here for 48 hours."

The Chief also indicated that early on embers "the size of small books" were traveling across Culver Avenue and 5s. He ordered an apparatus to monitor embers and their path to avoid a fire catching other structures ablaze.

(8/27/2020 at 7:55 a.m.) Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX, "Crews are still battling the fire. We are expecting operations to last over 24 hours."

Multiple fire crews from several agencies are battling a massive blaze at the Charlestown Mall building in Utica.

The Utica Fire Department was the first called to the scene at 311 Turner Street just before 1:30 this morning.

Several social media videos show the building fully engulfed and Utica Fire officials announced that due to the size of the fire and the duration of the burn, air quality is a concern.

Officials took to social media to say smoke and ash are covering the lower side of East Utica and residents should remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed, if possible.

We will continue to provide more updates as this story unfolds throughout the morning.

The New York State Department of Transportation has also issued the following travel advisory. The Route 5S eastbound off Ramp to Turner Street is temporary closed to traffic due to structure fire.

Photo from a listener on Higby and Tilden

Robin Kennedy

Photos from the Scene