Mount Marcy Hikers Call 911 and Ask for A Ride Back! Wait, It Gets Better!

How does one make Thanksgiving Day memorable? I look forward to it each year but I would have a difficult time remembering last years holiday. You'd have to do something really remarkable or different to recall the memories of Thanksgivings past.

This year, one New York group had a holiday they will never forget. Neither will the New York State Rangers that saved them from the highest mountain in the Adirondacks, Mount Marcy!

According to New York Department of Environmental Conservation, Ray Brook Dispatch received a call, on Thanksgiving Day, around 5 O'clock in the afternoon. A party of 3 hikers are requesting assistance at the summit of Mount Marcy in Lake Placid. Are there injuries, illness or worse? No, they were requesting a ride off the mountain!

Rangers responded to the call but initially had a tough time locating the 3 because the hikers could not read a map properly. Keep in mind, the trail to the summit is over 7 miles and the elevation is 5,344 feet!

Just before 10pm, 5 hours after the call came in, Rangers reached the hikers and found that they were wearing regular sneakers and complaining of frozen feet with at least eight inches of snow near the peak. Rangers helped them to Marcy Dam and then to their vehicle. The ordeal was over by 10:40 p.m.

LakePlacid.com suggests the following for Winter hikes at Mount Marcy:

Experienced hikers only

Snowshoes are a must

Snow spikes or crampons are necessary

Temperature in the higher elevations will be at least 20 degrees colder than in the valley

Bring several extra non-cotton layers

Headlamp with spare batteries

Extra food

Goggles

Face mask

Supplies for spending the night in case of emergency.

