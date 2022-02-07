What Is The Most Sold Item in Walmart Locations Across New York State?

I do a lot of my shopping at Walmart because they seem to have everything on my list all in one location. I never have to go to multiple stores to get the things I need, and I know I'm not the only one who does this.

According to the Walmart Directory, there are 98 Walmart locations in the state of New York. Do you ever wonder what is the most sold item in the different Walmarts across our great state?

I'll be honest, I never really thought about it - but knowing that there are close to 100 locations, and how all of them have a wide variety of items, I was kind of curious.

With the evolution of technology, Walmart has the ability to track every single move they make. Especially because they are such a big contributing factor to online sales.

A list was posted on BestProducts.com back in June and it analyzed all of the top products sold in each state back in 2021. For the state of California, it was the allergy medicine, Zyrtec. For Maine, the go-to snack must be peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, because the grape Uncrustables were the most popular.

What Was The Most Sold Item in New York Walmart Locations?

Honestly, I'm shocked that this is the most sold compared to other things, but also am not. According to this list, the most sold product was in fact, a Google Home.

Google Homes are great: you can ask Alexa questions, have her remind you to do things, teach you something new, she can control your lights and heat in your home, she can turn on your favorite radio station (cough cough) and so much more.

Big help is here with Google Home. It's powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with "Ok Google" to get answers from Google, play your favorite songs, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment and control your smart home. And when you ask for something, the Assistant provides information that's personalized just for you since it can distinguish your voice from others. There's plenty of help to go around.

You can get your hands on a Google Home for $109.

Is this particular device worth having - or is it just an invasion of privacy since it has the ability to listen to your every move? Let us know what you think inside our station app.

