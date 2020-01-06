Syracuse Shop Giving Back to Australia Wildfire Victims

This is just one more reason to shop local. A Syracuse plant shop is raising money for victims of the massive wildfires barreling across Australia.

Found Things Co. on James Street in Syracuse is donating 20 percent of all proceeds now through January 13 to NSW Rural Fire Service and WIRES Wildlife Rescue. Sarah Hardy owns Found Things Co. and told CNYCentral that she wanted to start with a small effort that would hopefully turn bigger with the help of her customers.

"You know, we're all involved in our own worlds" Hardy told CNYCentral. "We all have everyday life going on, but the fact that you can see [the fires] from space really hit home how far it's gotten, how bad it is."

According to the MIT Technology Review, more than 15 million acres have been burned so far, and The Wall Street Journal notes over 20 human and millions of animal casualties. The blazes are nowhere near done burning yet.

"I have children, so to think about maybe at some point in their future, talking about Australia and perhaps the species of animals that are no longer living because of this," Hardy told CNYCentral. "It's really heartbreaking."

Along with donating 20 percent of each purchase to Australia, Hardy has also set up a GoFundMe for those who simply want to donate to the cause.