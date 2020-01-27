Fundraiser for Remsen Family Who Lost Son in December Fire

The Newman family is still recovering from that tragic house fire in Remsen last month that took the life of their 9-year-old son, Everett.

The blaze started at their home on Maple Avenue just before 1 a.m. on December 18. Everett's mom, Amy, and his grandfather, Louis, suffered severe burns trying to save him from the second floor of the home.

Friends set up a Go Fund Me to raise money for the family, raising over $9,000 in total.

"She has worked so hard as a single mom and to have this outcome is truly tragic," Sheila Beaulac, the organizer of the Go Fund Me, wrote on the site.

Now, a new fundraiser has been set up to help the family and honor Everett. The Newman Family Benefit Committee is hosting the event February 1 at the Rome Polish Home. There will be food, beer, and live music from Dubonnet, Tyler, Baddog and Broken Rule, along with a 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids 10 and under.

You can email Mandy Richter (mrichter31381@gmail.com) with any questions about the fundraiser.