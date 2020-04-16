More Workers Drinking On The Job While Working From Home

Without the co-workers and bosses around, it seems that some workers are cutting loose while still on the job.

A new study done by www.alcohol.org shows that nearly 40% of workers in New York State have admitted to having a drink while working from home.

According to the study, Beer is the #1 choice for drinking on the job and nearly 20% of people said they stockpiled booze before the nation went on pause.

