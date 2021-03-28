A local photographer snagged some photos of an abandoned Hudson Valley motel that could be right out of a season of American Horror Story.

There's been a ton of filming in the Hudson Valley lately. If they ever need a location for a haunted old motel I think we might have found the place.

What is the reason behind our obsession with old and abandoned buildings? Do we think that just because it's old that it's haunted? Or is it the next best thing to stepping into a time machine?

JC Walker is a local photographer with Abandoned New York. JC has an interesting job. He scours the Hudson Valley for abandoned locations and tells their story through stunning and sometimes haunting photographs. Time hasn't always been kind to some of these places. Rot, webs, mold, dust and dilapidation are all characteristics that we associate with a haunted house. What if a place is empty but has none of those things? It can still be creepy and JC proved that in one of his latest adventures into the abandoned Lasso Motel in the Catskill region of New York.

It's the well-kept condition of the furniture, carpets and bedding that I find creepy. It's almost as someone is still staying in these rooms every night even though they are unoccupied. It really is trapped in a different era.

According to Abandoned New York, the Lasso has two properties that sit on an 8-acre lot with 43 motel rooms.

Would you stay a night in this motel and live like it's 1973?

Chilling Photos Inside Abandoned Catskills Motel

