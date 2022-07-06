Life’s So Gouda: When Is Little Falls, New York’s 2022 Cheese Festival?

Some may say that it's really cheesy, but many Central New Yorkers look forward to this event each and every year. And this year, festival organizers promise that it will be the biggest and best year yet.

It has been announced the festival will once again take over Little Falls, New York from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The free festival will be held for the 7th year on Main Street.

Get our free mobile app

With the success we’ve had and the growth we’ve seen year after year, it only made sense to provide more of what everyone loves,” said Teri Chace of the Little Falls Cheese Festival committee.

“More of the amazing New York-made wines and spirits, more tasty goodies, and of course more cheeses!

I've Never Been Before - What Can I Expect From The Festival?

Great question. If you're someone who absolutely adores cheese of every variety, this is the place for you. The festival will feature various New York State farm-produced cheeses, from hard cheeses such as cheddar, gouda, and Havarti to soft cheeses, goat cheeses, cheese curds, yogurts, and more.

The other cool part about the Little Falls Cheese Festival is that numerous New York-based gourmet food and craft beverage vendors will also be on hand to complement the cheeses. There will also be showcases for local entertainment and musical acts all along Main Street, the Food Truck Food Court – which will host this year’s free, cheese-themed play – and convenient shuttle buses for ease of parking.

Join The Hurd Club - Become A Festival Volunteer

For 2022, the festival plans to organize the volunteers better than ever and offer only two-hour shifts, so everyone can enjoy themselves. If you're interested in being part of an un-brie-lieveable team just indicate your interest and submit your contact information here, and organizers will be in touch.

The real question here is this: what is YOUR favorite kind of cheese? Let us know inside our station app.

Did you know New York State has a cheese trail?

These 8 Spots on the Central New York Cheese Trail Are Pretty 'Grate' "Central New York’s cheesemakers are combining forces to elevate your culinary experience in the Heart of New York!"

Hop aboard the Central New York Cheese Trail , where 8 different vendors are teaming up to bring you straight to the "gouda" stuff, if ya know what we mean.

Here's the different places you can visit. Don't forget to pick up a trail card from any of these participating locations! If you go to all of them, you can win an insulated tote bag (which is super nice, by the way.)



Top Rated Fried Cheese Curds In Central New York Looking to chow down on deep fried cheese curds in Central and Upstate New York? Here are some of the highest rated places to try according to social media.

