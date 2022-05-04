Old Building In Little Falls Gets 2nd Wind As An Eclectic Airbnb
At one time a restaurant, this building has been transformed into a stunning Airbnb.
One of the biggest positives to this Little Falls, NY airbnb is that you won't find another with this much character. Even if you look outside Little Falls, there is a charm that screams through the pictures.
Artsy & Perfect For Anything
That at least is what the owner of this Airbnb says.
Beautiful, artistic and beyond large and spacious apartment that will deliver a unique, eclectic, fun and romantic experience. A space that can deliver whatever event you might have in mind to experience. The possibilities are endless. - Airbnb
Bianka, who owns this Airbnb initially had different plans or dreams for it. She had told My Little Falls that initially, she was dreaming for this to be a Mexican restaurant that would be open on weekends, ultimately family matters ended up preventing that from coming to fruition.
Instead, now there is a multi-apartment Airbnb in a building that at one time was indeed a restaurant.
Reviews Are Really Good
Whether it be communication to the renters, comfortability, or charm, reviews left on the Airbnb website show that you cannot go wrong spending a night here.
If you're interested in staying, it is obvious every amenity you could want will be met. Pricing for a night is $203 and at the moment, availability seems to be wide open.
Keep scrolling and check out how artsy, eclectic, and beautiful this Mohawk Valley Airbnb truly looks.