UPDATE: Missing Couple, Last Seen in Oneida County Found Safe in Connecticut

UPDATE: George and Marjorie Walike were safely found at Penny's Diner in Norwalk, Connecticut. They were getting checked out by EMS and the family is on their way to pick them up.

A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for a Honeoye Falls couple, last seen in Oneida County.

90-year-old George Walike has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen travelling with his wife, Marjorie Walike on State Route 12, in the hamlet of Alder Creek, Oneida County around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, September 7.

George was driving a 2010 tan Buick Lucerne with New York registration CHE-4704.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 585-737-0557.