A registered sex offender has been arrested following an alleged road rage incident in the Oneida County town of Annsville.

New York State Police say Troopers responded to the area of Taberg Florence Road and State Route 69 regarding an assault investigation back on August 30th.

Police say a male victim reported being involved in a minor property damage accident with another individual. The male victim told police immediately following the accident the operator of the other vehicle attacked him with a crowbar causing him physical injuries.

Police say the male suspect fled the scene prior to Troopers arriving on scene. Officials say as a result of the attack the 55-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital with internal injuries.

Photo Courtesy of New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

State Police say on Sunday, September 6th Troopers arrested 25-year-old Dillon M. Kotary on several charges including,

Assault 2 nd degree (D felony)

degree (D felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree (D felony)

degree (D felony) Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3 rd degree (an unclassified misdemeanor)

degree (an unclassified misdemeanor) Leaving the Scene of a property damage accident without reporting (violation)

Kotary is currently being held at Oneida County Jail awaiting arraignment. According to the New York State Sex Offender Registry Kotary was convicted in June 0f 2016 for an incident that occurred in June of 2015.

Kotary was arrested by Rome Police and was convicted of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree for having sexual contact with a person under the age of 14. His victim was a 12-year-old girl whom he knew. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 6 years of probation.