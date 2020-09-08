Police Asking For Help Finding Missing Teen in Oswego County

Have you seen this teen missing from Oswego County?

New York State Police are searching for 16-year-old Emane Bouffard. She was last seen on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home in the town of Hannibal, Oswego County.

Emane is 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and usually wears a black wig with yellow highlights. She was last seen wearing white and black pants, a gray shirt with a black jacket and sandals, or possibly white Adidas shoes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Emane Bouffard, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.