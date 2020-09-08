Community Holds Peaceful Protest in Rome After Racial Slurs Found on UHaul

Neighbors, friends and even strangers came together for a peaceful protest in Rome after a woman's UHaul was defaced with racial slurs and hate symbols.

Joya Stuckman lives on First Street in Rome, but she's moving. Her U-Haul truck was covered in graffiti. Written on one side of the truck is "1488 Go Home Ni$$ers," followed by a swastika. More swastikas cover the other side. On the front "White Power - Not Cool" was scrawled. The tires were even slashed.

UHaul has agreed to cover the damages.

The Rome Police Department is investigating and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Zoeckler at 315-339-7712.

"We at the Rome Police Department do not tolerate incidents of this nature," Rome police shared on Facebook. "We will use all resources at our disposal to investigate and prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law."

NAACP Rome Branch President Jackie Linzy Nelson spoke out in a video message on Facebook. "Racism continues to rear its ugly head in Rome and I, along with many of you, are hurt."

Elected officials have yet to speak publicly on the latest act of racism. "Why is it so difficult when tensions rise concerning racism our city officials remain silent," Nelson asked.

A rally is scheduled with the NAACP and Rome Police Department September 16th at the Justice Building on James Street, from 11-2. There will be voter registration, help to fill out the 2020 census and free hand santizer and face mask while they last.